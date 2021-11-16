The Children's Nutcracker returns to the Lila Cockrell Theatre

The performance returns to the Lila Cockrell Theatre December 10 and 11, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — The Children's Ballet of San Antonio is once again performing the Children's Nutcracker in downtown San Antonio.

Last year, the organization's performance of the Nutcracker was a streaming presentation in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The performance returns to the Lila Cockrell Theatre December 10 and 11, 2021.

The Nutcracker is a timeless classic which tells the story of Clara's beloved doll coming to life. The condensed 1.5 hour performance will include performers ranging from internationally acclaimed classical dancers to gifted special needs artists ages 3-19. This year's performance will also include an interactive surprise or two for the audience.

This year, the Children's Ballet of San Antonio has added elements to enhance the experience of attending the performance. Guests can shop for dress up items like tutus and Sugarplum Fairy wands, Mouse King swords, ornaments, and nutcrackers.

Santa will be there for contactless pictures as well as hair and makeup stylists to give makeovers.

The holiday fare will include cocoa, holiday cookies and other seasonal favorites along with hot dogs, mini-burgers, and popcorn.

Admission proceeds and holiday market profits directly benefit the Children's Ballet of San Antonio, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide accessible and high quality dance education to children of all backgrounds.

WHEN:

Friday, Dec 10, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 11, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 7:00 p.m.

Holiday Market and Photos with Santa opens one hour prior to showtime.

WHERE:

The Lila Cockrell Theatre

200 E. Market Street