SAN ANTONIO - A new restaurant and bar that opened just east of downtown allows you to eat and drink while giving back.

The Cherrity Bar chooses three nonprofits to donate to each month.

Patrons get a token for every $10 worth of food or drinks they purchase. You can use your tokens to cast your vote on who should get the most donations.

We spent Tuesday morning chatting with the owner.

