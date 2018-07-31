Well it's National Avocado Day, and we wanted to give you a treat as sweet as an avolatte or avolato (that is an avocado latte or gelato, for those wondering...)

So, we tracked down the woman behind the viral avocado song that's been shared over the years everywhere from Food Envy TV to UK viral internet site, UNILAD.

That's right, we're talking about Dr. Jean, the woman behind the viral 'Peel the Avocado' song that's racked up millions of views online since 2010.

Many may know her as their favorite meme, but Dr. Jean Rosenberg Feldman, 71, is an Early Childhood Consultant who actually creates these videos as learning lessons for children.

Dr. Jean explained that the videos may seem funny to the average online audience, but in reality, they are made to help children learn and grow.

"The more senses you activate, the more likely the message will get to the brain. When children use a device, it’s tap and swipe. When they sing they move, talk, and respond with their whole bodies. A key to learning is 'purposeful practice for automaticity'," Dr. Jean said. "In other words, you have to repeat things over and over. That’s the beauty of a song because children will want to repeat it. Music turns learning into play and music is the dessert in the classroom."

Dr. Jean said the viral avocado video is actually just a verse of a song, 'Banana Dance,' originally uploaded to her YouTube page in April of 2010. Dr. Jean said her pal Mark Dye is responsible for the song's arrangements, and that it was made more than 20 years ago. Dr. Jean said she created her version along with the video in Tampa about 6 years ago.

When asked what her friends think about her videos, Dr. Jean said, "I don’t show them to my friends and neighbors. They’d have me put away!"

Dr. Jean has a YouTube page full of videos similar to her banana song. CLICK HERE to check them out!

So that concludes this article; we hope you've enjoyed learning more about Dr. Jean, and, in her words, "hope you have an avocadolicious day!"

