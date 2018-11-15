Getting on the road this Thanksgiving?

AAA Texas is reporting 4.1 million Texans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in 2018.

About 3.8 million of those travelers will be traveling on Texas roadways.

Roadways on Wednesday, November 21 - Monday, November 26 will be impacted by holiday drivers.

Sunday, November 25 and Monday, November 26 are expected to be the worst time to hit the roads as many people will be heading back home for work.

Researchers say the best days to travel will be on Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday.

"Drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion Thanksgiving week during the early evening commute period, with travel times starting to increase on Monday. Drivers in San Francisco, New York City and Boston will see the largest delays – nearly quadruple normal drive times," a press release sent to KENS 5 read.

Below are some useful tips from AAA's Joshua Zuber before getting on the road.

