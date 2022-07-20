The best-tasting 'hot dog' may not even be real meat!

Consumer Reports tested various brands of hot dogs and meatless versions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's National Hot Dog Day and the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says American consumers eat 20 billion hot dogs a year. Whoa.

How about a little dog trivia? Folks in which city buy the most hot dogs each year? New York City residents purchase more hot dogs than any other city. Over $101Billion worth between grocery stores, and supermarkets, according to the NHDSC.

The region that eats the bulk of hot dogs every year, is the Southern U.S. This was a fun fact from the NHDSC, travelers passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport consume more hot dogs there than LaGuardia in New York and Los Angeles International.



Consumer Reports taste-tested all kinds of hot dogs to find the best ones.

"Hot dogs may not be the healthiest choice so when you have them -- occasionally -- you want them to be really good," said Paul Hope of Consumer Reports.

CR staffers taste-tested hot dogs from various brands. They evaluated flavor, juiciness, and whether hot dogs and their meat-free alternatives have that snap when you bite into them.

The taste testers unanimously agreed; go for Nathan's or Hebrew National. If you're looking for a meat-free option, look no further than the Beyond Meat sausages or the Impossible.

"The meatless bratwurst from Beyond and Impossible was so good that I would actually choose them over most hot dogs or bratwurst," said Hope.