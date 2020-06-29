The Alamo makes history again, planning its first virtual Fourth of July

The virtual event will feature history talks, patriotic musical performances by Alamo Living Historians and Fort Sam Houston's Army Band, militia drills and more.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo is making history, once again - holding its first virtual Fourth of July celebration this weekend.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the Alamo to shut its doors to visitors months ago - and it has not reopened. Each year, more than 1.6 million visitors visit the Alamo to learn about its 300-year history. Usually, tens of thousands of visitors usually turn out every July 4th to learn about U.S. and Texas history through Independence Day demonstrations and history talks.

The Alamo said its virtual event will feature history talks, patriotic musical performances by Alamo Living Historians and Fort Sam Houston's 323rd Army Band, militia drills and a firing demonstration.