The aftermath of a tense situation at Jefferson High School; FDA warns about cooking chicken with Nyquil | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest top headlines with KENS 5 anchor Sarah Forgany every weekday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at an east-side with her husband early Wednesday.

Police were called out to the Methodist Converse Emergency Center at 6400 Mallard Meadow around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a woman shot.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg.

The victim told police she had been sitting with her husband at the basketball court when she heard what sounded like a firecracker and realized she'd been shot.

READ MORE: Woman hit in leg by stray bullet while she was sitting at park on east side

Counselors will be available for students at Jefferson High School after chaos erupted on Campus Tesday.

There was a false alarm of a shooting inside Jefferson High School, and now school officials say they will review the process of parent notification and reunification procedures. San Antonio ISD also said 29 district officers and 58 SAPD officers responded to the chaos.

KENS 5 obtained video, from inside the school, which shows officers sweeping classrooms making sure students and staff were safe.

READ MORE: Officials say misinformation caused parents to rush to Jefferson High School during lockdown

Watch those stories and more in KENS 5 News Now! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday from KENS 5.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.