SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez has become the champion against panhandling in San Antonio whether he wants the title or not. His highly touted SAGIVES does not show a lot of giving when it comes to donations. But he said it’s wasn’t designed for that.

“This was never intended--and it will never be a for-profit or revenue-generating program,” he said.

The District 8 councilman has taken media into culverts where drug paraphernalia and other remnants of homeless camps. He said panhandlers stood at busy intersection like I-10 and De Zavala to prey on the generosity of San Antonians to feed their addiction.

Nearly six months ago, He led a news conference to announce SAGIVES---a text-to-give program to address homelessness.

“I’d give ourselves an A+,” he said. “This program is so far a success.”

City of San Antonio records show $30,000 was given to launch the pilot program in Pelaez’s district. The money will pay for marketing and education about SAGIVES.

According to the councilman, information on the program is on digital kiosks in downtown San Antonio. He said taxpayers can expected more information to come in their CPS Energy bills as mail outs. Some city buses will also get wrapped with the ‘Text SAGIVES to 41444.’

City records also reveal SAGIVES received $640 in donations since it was launched in late May. Pelaez said the money is a benefit but the conversation about panhandling was the goal. The program is expected to go citywide.

“What we’ve got now is we’ve got groups of people who are telling their neighbors,” he said. “And the message is going out. It’s ok not to roll your window down.”

At the intersection of I-10 and Wurzback Rd is where Terry Lee Brooks works the corners. According to the homeless man, he is a 53-year-old former car salesman with two degrees who lost everything.

“Six years ago, I was run over by a drunk 19-year-old girl. I’ve lost ever sir,” he said.

The Tennessee native has more problems than money. His stories are hard to confirm. Parenthood. Employment. Lineage. Health. But it’s easy to see he’s chronically homeless. Haven for Hope, the city’s core campus to address homelessness, did not work for him.

“It’s worked for others,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

Brooks said panhandling and survival are inseparable for him. He doesn’t care about or supports SAGIVES because the money he makes for a meal comes from the window of a passing car.

“The only way I can survive is to panhandle,” he said. “You know I need $20 a day to feed myself.”

He said there are stories of homeless hustlers making upwards of $200 a day. Pelaez said the intersections yield the panhandlers large sums of money. But Brooks said as a homeless person he can’t make too much, or he’ll get robbed.

He is familiar with the San Antonio Police and likewise. He’s called ‘Irish’ on the street. Not among his belongings a wheelchair he said he needs. And, the homeless man carried a degree of truth.

He admits quite a few panhandlers use their profits for the wrong thing. Of course, Brooks said he is not one of them.