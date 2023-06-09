Yoakum resident wins big in Texas Lottery

The winning ticket is worth one million dollars and was purchased at Circle R Drive in Lolita.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOLITA, Texas — One lucky Yoakum resident claimed the top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Cash Blowout.

The winning ticket worth one-million dollars was purchased at Circle R Drive in Lolita. The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

This was the second of eight top prizes worth one million dollars to be claimed in this particular game. Cash Blowout, offers more than two-hundred million dollars in total prizes. The odds of winning any prize in this game are one in three point nine two.

The first Texas Lottery ticket was sold in 1992, and since then the Texas Lottery has generated thirty-seven point five billion dollars in revenue for the state and distributed eighty-two billion in prizes. The Texas lottery offers several entertaining games for lottery players some of those games include Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lotto Texas.

MORE ON KENS:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.