Wondering if your vote was counted? This website will tell you.

TEXAS, USA — If you're wondering if your vote was counted, no need to question it; this website will tell you.

It's called Texas Ballot Tracker, and if your mail-in or early voting ballot has been received by your local elections office, it will show up on the list within a few days.

You search with your Texas voter 10-digit ID number. Or, you can search with your name and county.

If your vote was counted, it will say "success" revealing your name and when it was received. If you're not on the list, it will say:

"It can take a few days for results to show up here. If you mailed your ballot more than 7 days ago, or voted in person more than 3 business days ago, you may want to contact your Local Elections Office."