'It's going to be interesting': ERCOT's biggest test during this arctic blast is still to come

The power grid has been steady and stable so far. Yet the biggest challenge for the grid is still to come.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Several energy experts who spoke with KENS 5 agree the grid will function and the state, overall, will keep power during this week's artic blast.

Some people in San Antonio are without electricity, but those outages are local issues and should be short-term.

But Texas isn't out of danger quite yet. The power grid still has its biggest test to come, with peak period for power usage expected to be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

“The real test is going to come tomorrow morning around 8:00 when demand is going to be pretty high,” said Joshua Rhodes with the Webber Energy Group. “In fact, it puts it really close to our all-time summer peak from back in 2019. So it’s going to be interesting Friday morning.”

“That’s a very typical winter peak period and that’s, you know, when folks get up in the morning, maybe start making breakfast, use the hair dryer, start to use a lot of electricity,” added Jesson Bradshaw, CEO of Energy Orge. “That’s what we tend to see as a big (energy) pick-up in the morning.”

The power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT, forecasts how much demand for power is expected so it can make sure to bring enough electricity online to meet it.

Yet ERCOT’s forecasting has historically not been the best. It under-forecasted the demand for power during last February’s winter storm, which, in part, led to several days of blackouts.

Energy experts said it is hard to predict demand during winter because peak energy usage for Texans most often happens in the summer.

But the projections have improved for this ongoing arctic blast.

“They’re (ERCOT) projecting quite a high demand. Whether it’s high enough or not, I don’t know,” said Doug Lewin of Stoic Energy. “I think they’re probably projecting this pretty well, just based on we are not going to have the deep, long-lasting freeze statewide.”

ERCOT has not issued a conservation order for people to reduce energy usage. Yet many of us have anxiety about the grid going down, again, after last February’s winter storm.

You can help keep power flowing without much effort.

“Make sure any lights you’re not using are off,” said Rhodes. “Setting your thermostat to 67 instead of 72 or something like that. Even if you don’t have electric heat, even if you have natural gas, you do use a lot of electricity for the blowers to blow the air around your house. During that time, if everyone kind of conserves a little bit, I think we can keep the lights on for everyone.”

Take a look at ERCOT's supply and demand graph. Demand is the blue line, available power is the purple line. When those lines cross, then there is an issue where there may not be enough power and power outages are a possibility.

As long as there some white space between the two lines, Texas will have enough power. Even if the two lines get really close together, that isn't unusual; the power grid often operates with just enough supply to meet demand.