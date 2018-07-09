SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians have Whataburger bragging rights for the month.

The beloved fast-food chain is rolling out online ordering through its app, and the Alamo City is the first market to have the option.

Customers will be able to use the free app to customize and save your favorite orders, saving the time of standing in line. You can also earn free food after every five visits. You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

In September, San Antonio is the only area to have the option to order online, but the mobile ordering option is coming to Corpus Christi and Austin in October. Houston will have it by November, while Whataburger fans in Dallas/Fort Worth, Midland, El Paso and the panhandle will need to wait until 2019.

For more information, visit Whataburger’s website.

