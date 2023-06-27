WHATA-GREAT IDEA! Fast food chain brings back some fan favorites for limited time

"The fans have spoken and Whataburger has listened," the fast food chain said.

TEXAS, USA — Texans rejoice! You spoke out and asked what happened to some of your favorite items at Whataburger, and they actually listened.

Starting Tuesday, June 27, fan favorites like the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit, the Southern Bacon Double and even the Banana Pudding Shake are back on the menu, but only for a limited time.

One of the franchise's most popular breakfast items has made a triumphant return. The Whataburger Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit is back to give your breakfast the perfect spicy kick.

Also making it's way back to the menu is the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double, which combines the crunch of fresh slaw with their classic Bacon & Cheese Whataburger. Whataburger says it perfectly capturing the essence of a Southern backyard BBQ.

And to satisfy your sweet tooth, the Whataburger Banana Pudding Shake is back offering a unique spin on comfort food classics like banana sundaes and banana pudding.

Lastly, a take on a classic returns, the all-new Whataburger BLT, which is served on Texas Toast and packed with crispy bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato and bold flavor.

These items will only be available for a limited time, so get them while you can!

