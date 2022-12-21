WHAT-A-Tree! Woman goes viral with Whataburger-theme Christmas tree

Vivian Torres from Midland, Texas, decided to show her support to Whataburger with her What-A-Tree!

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Many people give their Christmas tree a theme, but one Texas woman went all out to honor her favorite restaurant on her tree.

Vivian Torres from Midland, Texas, decided to show her support to Whataburger with her What-A-Tree! The tree is covered in ornaments in the burger chain's signature "Whataburger Orange" color, as well as ornaments representing thier iconic drink cups and french fry holders.

When Whataburger found out about her tree, they invited her join their float in the City of Midland Christmas Parade.

Click here to see more of her story and more of her ambitious and unique Christmas tree!

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.