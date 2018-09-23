FLORENCE, Texas — Florence, Texas, has a population that's slightly more than 1,000 people. But, for this small town, big hearts and big trucks were in full force as kids and parents of the community loaded up a truck with 300 box fans and other donated items.

The truck will be driven to New Bern, North Carolina to hand out the items to those in need.

“Last year, there were so many of us, so many of our family and friends that were affected by a hurricane, so we know what that feels like," said Tiesa Hollaway, one of the organizers of the event.

“We’re small, but mighty and for us to be able to have any sort of impact whatsoever is just real big for our kids to know that there’s things outside of this tiny town," said Hollaway.

The truck will be driven by ordained pastor, Joey Potter.

“This is America. This is what it’s made of. This is the greatness of American people coming together, not that they’re rich or poor. They come together on common ground to help each other," said Potter.

Deseree Wetherington was at the event and is from New Bern. She'll fly out to meet Potter to hand out the items.

“The fact that they're helping people they don’t even know is great," said Wetherington.

She told KVUE it's tough being away from friends and family, but she's glad to help in any way she can.

“It makes me feel a heck of a lot better being able to do something," said Wetherington.

