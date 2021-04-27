A passerby happened to be recording video of the car fire when it exploded.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Two eastbound lanes of Highway 114 were closed in Southlake over the weekend after a car fire led to a huge explosion that was caught on video.

WFAA reported the explosion also set nearby grass on fire — thankfully no injuries were reported, according to DPS officials.

A passerby was recording video of the older coupe as it burned and just happened to catch the explosion on camera.

Witness Stephen Patiño slowed down just as it happened. His video showed several drivers were passing closely by at the time, including at least one that slammed on their brakes to avoid the worst of the flames.