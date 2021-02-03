WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to share 'exciting' news in announcement Tuesday

Last week, Abbott made comments during a news conference that he was considering rolling back statewide coronavirus restrictions.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said he has some "exciting" news to share with Texans Tuesday.

The governor will make a statewide announcement from Lubbock around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from his office.

The release did not say what the announcement would be about, only that small business and community leaders would be alongside the governor as he addressed the state from a Lubbock restaurant.

The press conference will be streamed live below:

Last week, Abbott made comments during a news conference that he was considering rolling back statewide coronavirus restrictions.