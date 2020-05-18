Child care services, bars and camps can begin to reopen with restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott says child care services, bars and camps can begin to reopen as part of his second phase out of three to reopen Texas.
Effective today, May 18, this is the list of what can reopen:
- child care centers
- massage and personal-care services
- beauty services
- youth clubs
- youth sports
On Friday, May 22, the following will be allowed to reopen at a 25% capacity:
- bars
- bowling alleys, bingo halls and skating rinks
- rodeos
- zoos, aquariums and natural caverns
On Sunday, May 31, another round of reopening will allow for:
- youth camps and overnight camps
- professional sports without in-person spectators
You can watch Gov. Abbott's complete news conference below.
He encouraged people to keep washing their hands. He also said the state has ample supplies of PPE and that testing as increased.
Abbott said more than 25,000 Texans are tested across the state each day.
During the news conference, Abbott shared the latest positivity rates for Texas.
He said seniors should continue to stay home as much as possible.
Abbott said nursing homes, jails, and meatpacking plants are the "hot spots" the state is focused on.
Gyms were allowed to reopen today at a 25% capacity under the Governor's orders.
