Child care services, bars and camps can begin to reopen with restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott says child care services, bars and camps can begin to reopen as part of his second phase out of three to reopen Texas.

Effective today, May 18, this is the list of what can reopen:

child care centers

massage and personal-care services

beauty services

youth clubs

youth sports

On Friday, May 22, the following will be allowed to reopen at a 25% capacity:

bars

bowling alleys, bingo halls and skating rinks

rodeos

zoos, aquariums and natural caverns

On Sunday, May 31, another round of reopening will allow for:

youth camps and overnight camps

professional sports without in-person spectators

You can watch Gov. Abbott's complete news conference below.

Texas coronavirus update from Gov. Greg Abbott May 18 LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update regarding his plan to reopen Texas. Listen in. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Monday, May 18, 2020

He encouraged people to keep washing their hands. He also said the state has ample supplies of PPE and that testing as increased.

Abbott said more than 25,000 Texans are tested across the state each day.

During the news conference, Abbott shared the latest positivity rates for Texas.

He said seniors should continue to stay home as much as possible.

Abbott said nursing homes, jails, and meatpacking plants are the "hot spots" the state is focused on.