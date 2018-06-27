SAN ANTONIO - A new Frontier Airlines plane will feature a Longhorn steer, and now voters will get a chance to pick its name and win plane tickets.

In the first round of this Frontier contest, voters submitted choices for the type of animal to go on the plane.

The company said each plane displays a different animal indigenous to North America. Now, the newest plane will feature an animal found in Texas.

The names up for grabs include:

Tex

Big Tex

Lonestar

Larry

Alamo

As KENS 5 reported, the Longhorn beat out an armadillo, ocelot, coyote and axis deer with 43 percent of the vote.

The voting ends July 9. One lucky winner will be randomly chosen to receive 25 round-trip flights from the San Antonio International Airport.

Texas residents can enter the contest.

