Vigil held at McGee Beach for local man killed in San Antonio night club shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends of 20-year-old Devon King held a balloon release at McGee Beach to remember the young man gunned down last week in a San Antonio night club.
"He was an amazing person,” said King’s mother Bonnie Landry. “I mean, he lit up the room. He was an amazing basketball player, a great big brother. He was our everything.”
King was killed Thursday, when police said two groups got into a fight outside the Privat Social Club. They said someone then took out a gun and started shooting.
King was shot and later died at the hospital. Three others were also hit but survived.
Landry said she is thankful for the community support she has received since her son was killed.
Police have not released a description of the person they are looking for, and there have not been any recent updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Anglers reel in massive 14-foot shark on Padre Island
- Trestle Trail, if approved, will connect the city's Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, Flour Bluff
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.