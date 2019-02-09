ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas communities of Midland and Odessa are standing strong after a gunman opened fire on several locations, killing seven people and injuring more than 20 others.

"Yesterday was a horrible day that shook us to our very foundation, but this will not break us," Odessa mayor David Turner said Sunday.

Hundreds met between the two cities of Midland and Odessa, grieving the lives lost and those who are still fighting for their lives.

"Yesterday began like many Saturdays in Odessa, with the excitement of children ready to enjoy a few days out of school and parents excited to spend time with their families,” Mayor Turner said. “Unfortunately, that cherished time was cut short by the sound of gunfire."



Police and family confirmed some of the victims who were killed or injured in the mass shooting.

RELATED: GoFundMe in place for 17-month-old shot in Odessa

RELATED: How to help the victims, first responders of the Midland-Odessa shooting

Many people could not put their grief into words, but together, they can start to heal.

One family lost their 15 year old daughter. Her brother was also shot; he's still in the hospital as of Sunday night. 15 year old Leilah Hernandez was identified as one of the victims killed Saturday. Her family was car shopping at local dealership when police say the suspect opened fire, injuring her brother and killing Leilah.



Hernandez's best friends say they’re in pain but wanted to honor her. "People shouldn't have to go through this,” Yasmin Natera said. “I'm only 16 and I'm seeing my friends get killed when they didn't deserve it."



Authorities have not announced a motive for the shooting.

RELATED: Midland-Odessa shooter identified; Gov. Abbott calls for action

RELATED: Hours after Midland-Odessa shooting, Texas lawmaker rejects background checks, calls for prayer in statement

RELATED: Day after Midland, Odessa shootings, Texas gun laws will be more lenient