WATCH: Train barrels through semitruck parked on railroad in Schertz

The driver of the semitruck managed to escape before the train struck Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — No one was hurt in a dramatic crash that unfolded in Schertz Tuesday morning when a train barreled through a semitruck that had potentially stalled on the railroad track.

Officials said the driver of the semitruck, which itself had been carrying a pickup truck, managed to exit and get to safety before the collision. It happened around 8:45 a.m., and the wreckage was cleared by about 10:30 a.m., according to Schertz authorities.

Video provided to KENS 5 by Asiyah Clark captured the crash as it unfolded, the pickup truck rolling at least once and visibly losing a tire in the process. The Union Pacific train can then be seen coming to a stop.

