LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — KVUE has covered the effect rising Lake Travis waters has had on surrounding homeowners. Now we're getting a look at how the floodwaters have affected businesses along Lake Travis.

In a video provided to KVUE by Hunter Pontious, aerial footage shows Lake Travis restaurant Shack 512 almost entirely submerged. The only part of the restaurant that is viewable is the rooftop peeking out from under the water.

VIDEO: Texas restaurant Shack 512 nearly submerged by floodwater on Lake Travis

Down the road from the restaurant, Volente Water Park and Beachside Billy's are also under water.

WATCH: Volente Water Park and Beachside Billy's under water after Lake Travis floodwaters

Lake Travis is reaching dangerously high levels. As of Oct. 19, four floodgates are currently open at Lake Travis' Mansfield Dam. The Lower Colorado River Authority said they may open additional floodgates in the coming days, possibly posing a danger to those who live downstream.

