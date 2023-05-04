Texas DPS releases videos that show officer shoving mother of slain Robb Elementary shooting victim in Uvalde

The videos were taken Wednesday as students walked out elsewhere in the community to demand gun control legislation.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released videos showing an incident that occurred Wednesday at Flores Elementary School in Uvalde.

In the videos, a woman can be seen trying to gain access to the school, repeatedly knocking on the door with an open palm, on a day when students in the community walked out to demand gun control.

She is eventually let inside, at which point a uniformed law enforcement officer immediately pushes her back outside, saying: "She's going to be under arrest if she continues to cause a disturbance."

The woman can be heard saying she's trying to retrieve her son, at which point she's allowed to go inside the school.

"Stay back, my camera's going," the unidentified officer can be heard saying to the camera as he closes the door to the school.

A spokesperson from state Sen. Roland Gutierrez 's office identifies the woman as Ana Rodriguez, whose 10-year-old daughter, Maite, was killed at Robb Elementary School. She can be seen carrying a sign memorializing Maite.

For the better part of a year, Gutierrez has been pursuing reform and accountability after the attack that killed 21 people at Robb Elementary last May.

Gutierrez called for a DPS investigation of Wednesday's altercation between the officer and the woman.

"I am demanding a FULL @TxDPS investigation of this incident, with bodycam footage to be released IMMEDIATELY," Gutierrez tweeted, also posting a video of the apparent incident. "This is a DISGRACE and is NO way to treat a grieving family."

I am demanding a FULL @TxDPS investigation of this incident, with bodycam footage to be released IMMEDIATELY.



This is a DISGRACE and is NO way to treat a grieving family.



🎥 @BCross052422 pic.twitter.com/YV1CqRc6qP — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) April 5, 2023

Responding later to the release of the footage, Gutierrez doubled down on his calls for transparency by pointing out it took less than 48 hours for bodycam video of Wednesday's incident to be released while the same hasn't happened with footage from the Robb Elementary response.

"As in this instance, there is no reason to hide the ugly truth from the people," the senator said in a statement. "Because we know DPS cannot be trusted to investigate themselves, I am continuing the call for an independent investigation so we can make sure a fair assessment is made in this situation."

Gutierrez expanded on his demands in a letter to DPS head Steve McCraw.

Texas DPS said Friday that "the department is looking into this incident."