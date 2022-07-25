Uvalde trustees to consider delaying start of school year at Monday meeting

The school board will also consider preliminary plans for a new facility to eventually replace Robb Elementary.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD School Board will convene in an open meeting Monday evening to discuss several items related to the May mass shooting at Robb Elementary, including urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session, preliminary plans for a new school and delaying the start of the year by three weeks.

A period of public comment will precede Monday's business. The meeting is trustees' first since postponing a Saturday-morning discussion over whether or not to fire embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo, whose termination has been recommended by the superintendent.

What will be discussed?

It's expected to be a busy meeting, with several items of business for the superintendent and trustees to discuss.

Firstly, trustees will consider and vote on appointing the law firm of Walsh Gallegos Trevino Kyle & Robinson to oversee matters of real estate and construction as plans to build a new elementary school are put into motion.

The district has already said students will not return to Robb for instruction, and the building is expected to be demolished. The board will also consider a "pre-development agreement" no the new school between the district and Uvalde CISD Moving Forward nonprofit.

The board will also vote on a resolution urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the Texas Legislature, specifically for politicians to consider raising the minimum age to buy assault rifle weapons from 18 to 21. Uvalde County commissioners approved a similar please earlier this month.

Also to be considered are calendar changes to the upcoming school year, most notably pushing back the start of school by three weeks from August 15 to Sept. 6. Under the proposed new calendar, the year would also end later, on June 1 rather than May 24.

What happened last week?

At last week's open-format, often tense meeting, Uvalde community members and parents of Robb shooting victims ripped into district leaders and called for accountability. They specifically decried district Police Chief Pete Arredondo's continued employment with the district, and one mother of four said it was time for the district "to clean house" and hire new police officers.

In response, Superintendent Hal Harrell said he would continue to consider how to best secure Uvalde CISD campuses.

What's next?

The school board's next regular meeting is slated for August 15. Meanwhile, a new date for the special meeting to consider the future of Arredondo's employment with the district has yet to be announced.