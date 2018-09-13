UVALDE — The Uvalde Police Department announced Thursday that one of their officers had been arrested on charges of Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to a press release from the department, the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Office took Officer Laurance Martinez into custody at approximately 2 pm Thursday, September 13.

UPD says their detectives had initially investigated the alleged sexual assault reported at Uvalde High Schoo; on Tuesday. The department requesting the Texas Ranger's Office take over the case when it became apparent that a Uvalde police officer was involved.

Officer Martinez was being booked for the charges Thursday afternoon. This is a developing story.

View the full statement from Uvalde Police Department below:

