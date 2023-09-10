Groundbreaking date set for new Uvalde elementary school

The foundation leading planning efforts for the city's new campus says it still hasn't met its fundraising goal.

SAN ANTONIO — Six months after Uvalde school officials gave plans the green light, construction will start Oct. 28 on the new campus that will replace Robb Elementary.

The Uvalde Moving Forward Foundation, a nonprofit which has led planning and fundraising efforts for the new school, said a morning ceremony will accompany the first shovelfuls of dirt being moved at the site of the campus. Officials have said it will be twice as big as Robb Elementary while accompanying 800 second, third and fourth graders.

The foundation – created in the aftermath of the May 2022 shooting in which 19 students and two teachers were killed – says it's raised just 75% of the funds needed for construction. But it needed to break ground soon in order for the campus to be ready by the start of the 2025-26 year. Those wanting to donate can do so here.

A former state senator, Beverly Powell, indicated in early September that construction might start in October. She's been involved with fundraising efforts, and said at the time the foundation was $12 million short of its $60 million goal.

The two-story school will be the city's first campus since 1985, and was designed with security at top of mind, according to the Moving Forward Foundation's executive director. It will have 9-foot-tall privacy gates, keyless entry points and a road specifically to make access easier for first responders.

Community leaders have vowed that Robb Elementary will eventually be demolished.

