Nine arrested so far in investigation of September shooting at Uvalde park, police say

Police have provided few details about the circumstances of the Sept. 8 shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Police in Uvalde say they have so far arrested nine suspects as their investigation into a September park shooting continues.

Two teens were hurt when gunfire broke out at Uvalde Memorial Park early in the evening of Sept. 8. In addition to the three arrested that day, UPD officials say they have taken six others into custody—including one of the victims, 18-year-old Bruce Brown, who faces charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The other suspects are between 16 and 22 years old, and their charges range from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to engaging in organized criminal activity. According to UPD, they are:

Donovan Hill, 17, arrested on Sept. 8

Karlyn Valdez, 22, arrested on Sept. 8

An unidentified 16-year-old, arrested on Sept. 8

Daniel Chapa III, 18, arrested on Nov. 30

Nathaniel Chapa, 17, arrested on Nov. 30

Jordan Victorio, 18, arrested on Dec. 1

Jose Javier Jimenez, 17, arrested on Dec. 2 in Eagle Pass

Victor Flores, 17, arrested on Dec. 5

Police on Sept. 8 had said the second victim, an 18-year-old, was expected to be taken into custody upon his release from the hospital, but he wasn't named in UPD's Thursday update on the investigation.

They did add, however, that additional arrests are expected in the future. Texas DPS officials had called the shooting "gang-related," but no further details have been provided about the circumstances of the incident. Relatives have disputed that claim by state troopers.

