Man with pellet gun sparks brief lockdown, search by law enforcement in downtown Uvalde

Police spoke with the man after he caused concern for some in the South Texas city.

SAN ANTONIO — Reports of a suspicious person walking in downtown Uvalde with what appeared to be a long gun caused nearby businesses and schools to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

An initial alert was shared by Emmanuel Zamora, the Uvalde County constable for Precinct 6, shortly before 5 p.m. on Facebook. According to a 5:28 p.m. update, police officers "made contact" with the man and confirmed the weapon was in fact a pellet gun.

A blurry photo shared with KENS 5 by a Uvalde resident shows a man walking around with what can be mistaken for a rifle or other long gun.

It's unknown of the unidentified man threatened anyone with the pellet gun, and it's unclear if he would have faced charges even if he were carrying a rifle, which is generally legal to do in public in the State of Texas.

