Sen. Gutierrez demands investigation after DPS officer purportedly shoves mother of slain Robb victim in Uvalde

The Texas Democrat's office says the video was taken Wednesday as students walked out elsewhere in the community to demand gun control legislation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — For the better part of a year, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez has been staunch in his pursuit of reform and accountability after a gunman killed 21 at an elementary school in Uvalde last May—including on the part of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday evening, the Democrat whose district includes Uvalde called for another DPS investigation, this one centered around a purported confrontation involving a Texas Trooper and the mother of a Robb Elementary School victim.

"I am demanding a FULL @TxDPS investigation of this incident, with bodycam footage to be released IMMEDIATELY," Gutierrez tweeted, also posting a video of the apparent incident. "This is a DISGRACE and is NO way to treat a grieving family."

I am demanding a FULL @TxDPS investigation of this incident, with bodycam footage to be released IMMEDIATELY.



This is a DISGRACE and is NO way to treat a grieving family.



🎥 @BCross052422 pic.twitter.com/YV1CqRc6qP — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) April 5, 2023

In the video tweeted by Gutierrez, which his office says was taken Wednesday while students in the community walked out to demand gun control, a woman can be seen trying to gain access to a school, repeatedly knocking on the door with an open palm. She is eventually let inside, at which point a uniformed law enforcement officer immediately pushes her back outside, saying: "She's going to be under arrest if she continues to cause a disturbance."

The woman can be heard saying she's trying to retrieve her son, at which point she's allowed to go inside the school.

"Stay back, my camera's going," the unidentified officer can be heard saying to the camera as he closes the door to the school.

A spokesperson from Gutierrez's office identifies the woman as Ana Rodriguez, whose 10-year-old daughter, Maite, was killed at Robb. She can be seen carrying a sign memorializing Maite.

KENS 5 has reached out to DPS for comment, but we have not heard back as of Wednesday night.