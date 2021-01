Seven people were detained and one person took off on foot on Highway 55 North.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous."

The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook before 11 a.m. Sunday stating the incident started as vehicle pursuit. A person in the vehicle reportedly fired shots toward authorities.

Seven people were detained and one person took off on foot on Highway 55 North. The Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area. No injuries were reported.

