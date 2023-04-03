Boys and Girls Clubs launches Uvalde group to provide additional resources in the aftermath of Robb shooting

The local chapter will be based out of Uvalde's Tree City Assembly church.

SAN ANTONIO — As Uvalde continues to recover from last year's shooting at Robb Elementary School, Boys and Girls Clubs of America is starting to provide its own services to local families during what the national organization called "a critical time."

The new club, launching this week, will operate out of Tree City Assembly church at 231 North Park St., where young Uvalde residents will have access to "social-emotional wellness programs, workforce development experiences, and leadership and service opportunities" for children and teens "to heal, learn and grow," according to a release.

Organization officials say the church will also provide access to a gym, dedicated space for teens and outdoor playground facility for families to use during free time.

The launch of the Uvalde club is a collaboration with other Boys and Girls Clubs across Texas, as well as city leaders. According to a spokesperson, the McAllen group will help facilitate Uvalde efforts in the early going before a local team of six to 10 staff members is created.

"While the opening of every new club location is a celebration, we continue to acknowledge the tragedy that occurred, respect the sadness and pain felt in the Uvalde community, and honor those impacted," an organization spokesperson told KENS 5. "When the safety of those we as a nation should be protecting is compromised, it is devastating and further underscores the importance of our mission to support great futures for young people."

The organization says it began discussing a Uvalde club "shortly after the (Robb) tragedy."

It's the latest entity to provide on-the-ground resources to Uvalde in the months after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 kids, at Robb Elementary in May of 2022. Health care professionals with UT Health visited the small Texas community in February, while counselors with the Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas were in the city within hours of the May 24 shooting.

Meanwhile, Democratic State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, has continued to advocate for gun reform in the ongoing Texas Legislature, unveiling several bills in recent weeks that would, among other things, expand safe-storage requirements for gun owners, create a database for bulk ammo purchases and raise the age limit to buy guns in Texas.

This isn't the first time Boys and Girls Clubs has opened a new group in the aftermath of local tragedy, having most recently done so in St. Louis after a Missouri police officer shot and killed unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014.