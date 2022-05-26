Uvalde: A town of history and Unity

"I know that we will forever be defined by this, and we will not be defined by this."

UVALDE, Texas — Home to world-famous honey, a historic opera house and streets built around trees so they can continue to grow, the town of Uvalde is, at its core, a place where people come together- built upon long-time bonds and deep connections.

"I am part of at least two generational friendships, where it's the grandparents and my parents and my generation, or my parents, me and my children," Karen Miller Barnes said. "We're part of generational friendships, and you get that from being here all that time- and from others being here all that time."

People around the world have always had connections to Uvalde. It hosts a world gliding competition, and residents host guests in their homes. People travel from all over for their honey, and there is a rich abundance of art and culture in buildings across town.

Miller Barnes, like many, has grown deep roots in the "Tree City," and says people in Uvalde have always branched out to wrap their hearts around each other. Now, they are met with a tragedy that will forever change the community- and will have to call upon that strong character and spirit of support to heal.

"I know that we will forever be defined by this, and we will not be defined by this," Miller Barnes said. "I don't know, going forward, how that works. I know the character and the wonderful nature of people here won't change."

Alex Covarrubis showed his support for the community by holding a sign asking for prayers for Uvalde.

"Uvalde, it's always been Uvalde, it's never changed, everybody looks out for each other, knows each other and it's a real small community, but everybody sticks together, stays strong together," he said. "We never thought any of this would happen here in this small community; we'll get through this together as we go."