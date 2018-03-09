LAREDO, Texas — A woman and her two children were rescued by Border Patrol agents on Thursday after authorities said they entered the United States illegally through a brushy area near Falcon Lake.

The woman was traveling with a group of undocumented immigrants who were being tracked by Zapata Border Patrol agents working along the Laredo sector.

After following two miles of footprints, agents discovered the group of eight, who immigration officials later determined were all from Mexico.

As agents escorted them out of the brush, the woman became overwhelmed by fatigue, so one agent carried her sleeping three-year-old child a half-mile to a Border Patrol vehicle.

Due to the high temperatures, everyone was medically evaluated and found to be doing well.

The Laredo Border Patrol says agents have rescued over 310 individuals to date and found over 30 who have died due to dangerous weather conditions this fiscal year.

