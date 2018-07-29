LAREDO, TX — On Friday, Border Patrol agents working at the checkpoint on I-35 found 14 people hidden inside boxes in the cargo area of a box truck, authorities said.

An initial X-ray scan of the box truck, which the driver consented to, found irregularities that warranted a secondary search.

A service canine also caught the scent of something possibly concealed in the back.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol remain determined not only to protect the nation’s borders from illicit activity, but ensure that those who cross illegally are treated humanely,” said Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.

The 14 individuals, 13 of them men and one woman, were all Mexican Nationals in good health.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested.

“The U.S. Border Patrol will continue in the disruption and deterrence of any careless tactics utilized by smugglers,” Owens added.

The Border Patrol says that the case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

