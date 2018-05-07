LAREDO, Texas - Border Patrol agents said five people were arrested after agents found undocumented immigrants concealed in a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Agents made the discovery Thursday at a checkpoint at the 29-mile marker of I-35.

According to a media release, Border Patrol said the driver consented to a search of the tractor-trailer. Further inspection revealed four undocumented immigrants hidden from view.

The driver, a United States citizen, was arrested. The four men from Mexico found concealed in the trailer were also taken into custody.

© 2018 KENS