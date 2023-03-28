Check your pockets! Unclaimed $1M Powerball ticket sold in Texas will expire in April

The ticket was sold in Paris, TX last October and the deadline to claim the million dollars is April 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — Check your pockets, purses and junk drawers because you could be a millionaire and not even know it!

Someone who bought a winning Powerball ticket in Paris, Texas last year hasn't claimed their $1M prize yet and the clock is ticking.

The deadline to collect the money is Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m.

The ticket was sold at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286 in Paris, on Oct. 22, 2022. Paris is in Lamar County, a couple of hours northeast of Dallas.

The Quick Pick matched all five white ball numbers which were 19-25-48-55-60, but not the red Powerball number of 18.

The ticket holder can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery® claim center.

You can also mail in the winning ticket, along with a claim form, which must be postmarked on or prior to the April 20 ticket expiration date and sent to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires.”