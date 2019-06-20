SAN ANTONIO — One lucky Texan could lose out on their $1 million prize.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket that was bought at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store in Richardson for the January 1, 2019 drawing is set to expire next week.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 4180 East Renner Road in Richardson.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (34-44-57-62-70), but not the Mega Ball number (14). The Megaplier number was 4, according to a release from the Texas Lottery.

All Mega Millions players are encouraged to take another look at their tickets.

The winner will need to claim the ticket in person at a Texas Lottery claim center by Friday, June 28, at 5 p.m.

If it is claimed by mail, the ticket must be postmarked prior to Sunday, June 30.