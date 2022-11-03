Unaccompanied migrant children can now be removed from US under Title 42

A record number of unaccompanied children arrived to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021.

TEXAS, USA — Starting Friday, unaccompanied children can now be expelled under Title 42.

A federal judge ruled against the Biden Administration to exempt children last Friday. Data shows 1.6 million migrants have been removed since 2020.

The Biden Administration kept the Trump era policy that removes migrants without screening them for asylum, or allowing them to see a judge

This was in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Biden administration declined to expel unaccompanied children. Officials had been transferring them to shelters ran by the department of health and human services before they are eventually placed with sponsors

District court judge Mark Pittman ruled against the Biden administration last Friday saying the administration is violating federal law by making the exception for kids "arbitrarily "and went on to say that migrant children who aren’t expelled could spread the coronavirus.

Pittman was appointed under Trump in 2019

The Biden administration responded saying that every child is tested for COVID before they’re placed in shelters.

A record number of unaccompanied children arrived to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. More than 122,000 were transferred to HHS custody.

On Thursday, the Texas civil rights project, along with 300 organizations, sent a letter to the Biden administration, calling them to end Title 42, claiming it’s illegal and puts children in harm’s way

At this time, it’s not clear if the Biden administration will start to expel children.