TxDOT says no plans to install fence at I-37 overpass where rocks were allegedly thrown at vehicles

Two families experienced a similar story when their windshields were smashed by an object thrown onto the highway.

Two women were hurt in two instances of rocks being thrown onto a San Antonio highway.

The San Antonio Police Department says they are investigating two cases where rocks were thrown from the New Braunfels Avenue overpass onto Interstate 37.

One woman was sent to the hospital and another family was unharmed. Many people are concerned about safety on the busy highway.

Along one stretch of highway is where two similar stories took place.

Police say a cinder block thrown from the overpass smashed a windshield and broke one woman's arm.

One month later, Gloria Edouard was driving 65 miles an hour when her truck's windshield was smashed and her roof was dented.

"All my glass was broke and I couldn't even see right," Edouard recalls.

Edouard's sister was in the passenger seat and was unharmed. The woman from the prior incident is still recovering.

After KENS 5 broke this story, our viewers offered some solutions online.

Many suggested that cameras be installed at the intersection. TxDOT's two cameras along the highway are for live monitoring only, and traffic cameras at a nearby intersection only save the previous 30 minutes of video.

The City of San Antonio's public works department says the video feed would have to be pulled immediately from their cameras.

TXDOT would be responsible for installing fences on the overpass, but a representative says there are no plans for that right now.

San Antonio Police are investigating. According to a police report, a suspect was not at the location when they responded to the first incident. A description of the suspect was not provided.

The Edouards hope whoever might be doing this can stop.