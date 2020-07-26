x
Two dead after high-speed-chase in Kinney County

Authorities said they are still searching for the driver.
Credit: KCSO

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — The Kinney County Sheriff's Office told KENS 5 that a high-speed chase involving law enforcement Sunday morning ended in a deadly crash.

The incident happened about 15 miles from Brackettville on Ranch Road 674.

KCSO said "smugglers led authorities on the chase and two migrants died in the accident." Authorities said they are still searching for the driver.

