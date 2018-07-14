AUSTIN, Texas — Evil MoPac strikes again and the satirical Twitter page got us good.

It's no secret that Friday July 13, 2018 was #NationalFryDay. The hashtag trended across the Internet all day.

In honor of the "holiday" -- or whatever you choose to call it -- KENS 5 sister station KVUE posted the following #NationalFryDay graphic asking viewers which restaurant chain had the best fries.

In honor of National French Fry Day, let's have some Fry-day fun. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/7tv91A0apn — KVUE News (@KVUE) July 13, 2018

In true Texas fashion, Evil MoPac clapped back with the only real acceptable Texan answer.

Whataburger. The only choice for fast food in Texas is clearly Whataburger. Well played, Evil MoPac. Well played.

*that was the fastest I've ever fixed anything — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) July 13, 2018

© 2018 KVUE-TV