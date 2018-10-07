Los Fresnos, Tex. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reunite immigrant children under the age of 5 with their parents by Tuesday; a deadline the government admits they will miss.

It’s the immigration issue – some argue – with the most bipartisan consensus that undocumented immigrant children and parents should not be separated after crossing the border illegally.

“Everyone regardless of party wants to make sure these kids get good treatment,” said Oregon Congressman Kurt Schrader (D-OR5).

Even though California judge Dana Sabraw has helped with the reunification process by imposing two different deadlines on the Trump administration.

Locally, the pressure by pro-immigrant groups has not subsided.

A protest outside the Border Patrol detention center in McAllen, Texas, called on a group of seven congressmen touring this and other government facilities housing immigrants to do more about the ongoing situation.

“Our concern is to make sure these young kids get reunified with family members as soon as possible,” said House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR2).

However, ‘as soon as possible’ might just be wishful thinking.

When the KENS 5 Border Team pressed the visiting congressmen on a plan to speed up the reunification process, or if anyone at the centers they toured proposed a solution, Walden responded:

“We haven’t heard anything to speed it up. They want to make sure it’s safe and secure in terms of that placement. There is a process. They have as many counselors as possible working with them, but they are already at sort of maximum capacity.”

Walden and six other members of the committee help oversee immigrant shelters contracted by Health and Human Services. On Monday they toured the Border Patrol “Ursula” family detention center, the ‘Casa Padre’ shelter for migrant teens, and the Port Isabel adult detention center.

“When they took her child away he was asleep and so, he had no idea what’s going on and so when he woke up he told her he thought she had abandoned him,” said local immigration attorney Carlos Garcia.

Garcia represents a mother detained at the Port Isabel center. His client’s 6-year-old son is in Arizona, he said. They were separated for nearly three weeks before they could reconnect over the phone.

“For us, it may be legal issues, policy issues… but for them it’s a reality,” noted Garcia. “The moms are relying on what this judge has ordered.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which sued the Trump administration and got judge Sabraw to impose the deadlines for reunification, said the government has reunited only 54 of 102 children under the age of 5.

The judge will extend Tuesday’s deadline; however, it’s unclear for how much longer.

Nearly 3,000 minors were separated because of the ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy introduced in May.

Garcia’s client will have to wait and see how much longer she’ll be at the Port Isabel Detention Center before she’s reunited with her 6-year-old son. The deadline for the government to reunite children age of 5 or older is July 26.

