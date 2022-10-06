Cave Without a Name offers fascinating experience close to home | Texas Outdoors

BOERNE, Texas — There are a host of places to take the kids this summer and here's one where you can be outside - kind of - and not deal with the heat. Cave Without a Name takes you about 100 feet below ground.
Located just north of Boerne, Cave Without a Name is more than what its name implies. Kids can slues for gems under a shaded canopy, run through a maze, hike, and ride the bike trails --- but the big draw is the cave.
It was first really first explored by kids in the 30's. Since then, thousands of people have climbed down the now-concrete stairwell into the huge cavern. It's so large, they actually host concerts throughout the year.
But for the kids, it is a fascinating trip, and they won't even realize they are learning science and history. The best part is you can do it on a quarter of a tank of gas and the admission price is reasonable.
