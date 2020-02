SPOFFORD, Texas — Cleanup is underway in Spofford after a train loaded with unleaded fuel derailed on Sunday morning.

Nobody was injured when 14 cars tipped over on their side around 8 a.m., but it is unclear if any fuel spilled in the incident.

The train belongs to BNFS, based in Fort Worth. It came off the tracks less than an hour away from the border with Mexico.

KENS 5 has reached out to BNFS for comment. Check back for updates as this story develops.

