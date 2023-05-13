Tornado touches down in Laguna Heights injuring at least 10

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Port Isabel Police.

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas — A tornado touched down in Laguna Heights early Saturday morning around 4 a.m. injuring at least 10 people, according to officials.

Highway 100 is closed at 510, according to the Port Isabel Police Department.

Officials are not allowing traffic throught the town of Laguna Heights.

"Port Isabel Pd will be stopping all traffic on Hwy 100 and rerouting everyone back towards Hwy 48," says a Port Isabel Police Facebook post. "Laguna Vista Police will be stopping all traffic on Hwy 100 & FM 510 and rerouting all traffic towards Los Fresnos."

Crews are currently working to clear debris and downed power lines.

The police department confirms that multiple structures were destroyed and they have confirmed some injuries.

The Port Isabel Event Center is open for shelter.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story as we learn more information.

This is a developing story.

