Three homes destroyed in Brackettville fire

Community comes together to help families impacted by fire.

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — A fast-moving fire destroyed three homes on Fort Clark Springs in Brackettville on Tuesday.

Tim Ward, chief of the Kinney County Volunteer Fire Department, said he was at his home a few miles away when he saw the smoke.

“There was a huge black funnel cloud over Fort Clark,” Ward said. “I knew at that time we had a serious fire going on.”

Dashcam video from the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment deputies arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“The trailer was fully engulfed in fire, and two buildings on each side were also fully engulfed in fire,” Ward said.

The chief said a stash of ammunition and multiple propane tanks exploded, fueling the flames.

Kinney County EMS Director Henry Garcia, who’s also a volunteer firefighter, said the properties included at least three storage shed, one of which held ammunition.

“We never know what we’re going to find and what’s burning when we get there,” Garcia said.

Garcia joined Ward and volunteer firefighters to battle the fire. In all, 11 of them assisted in suppressing the blaze.

Garcia said the camper trailer centered between the two homes was totally engulfed in flames in mere minutes.

No was one in the two homes at the time of the fire, but neighbors were worried about their friend who was inside the camper trailer when the fire started.

Officials believe the fire originated in the trailer.

“We’re just thankful that he was able to make an escape because it went up quickly,” Ward said.

Mike Dawson was able to escape the fire with minor second-degree burns on his arms. He said the fire engulfed his trailer in less than a minute.

Dawson has worked as a dog groomer in Brackettville for the last five years.

He lost everything in the fire.

“There’s no house,” Dawson said. “I was watching it all and it was tough.”

Even in the aftermath of the devastation, Dawson was focused on another loss.

“My customers' cute little schnauzers,” said Dawson.

Officials confirmed two of Dawson’s dogs died in the fire, along with two snakes.

“Those poor little dogs, that was my primary, then my home, then my business, in that order,” he said. “I’ll (be) getting over it for a while.”

Every first responder on duty responded to the fire that morning; the sheriff’s department, volunteer fire department, Kinney County EMS, even the game warden.

“There was a spirit of camaraderie among all the first responders that made it a whole lot easier for us gain control of the fire,” said Ward.

Garcia said the firefighters were able to save one home, and another can be salvaged.

While this tight-knit community may not have the force in numbers, the strength they have is in each other.

“Even though I’m part of the fire department, I’m still a resident here, and so knowing that if I’m ever in that situation, there’s going to be people that respond to my needs,” Garcia said.

“Everybody told me, the ones that came over yesterday, they told me, you know, 'We love you, my dogs love you,’” Dawson added.

Dawson’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help him rebuild his home and business.