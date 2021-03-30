Three buses arrive at Freeman Coliseum as shelter prepares to welcome hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

County Judge Nelson Wolff said that the goal is to unite these children with relatives who live here in the United States in under 10 days.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday night, three large buses arrived at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, where volunteers have been preparing the expo hall as a temporary shelter for hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children.

It's not confirmed that the children, all boys, were on those buses, but they were expected to arrive sometime Monday night. County Judge Nelson Wolff said that the goal is to unite these children with relatives who live here in the United States in under 10 days.

"They do their best to try to get them to a relative, or someone close to the family, and in most cases they're able to do that, in some they're not, and those would be sent to St. Peter-St. Joseph, or places like that."