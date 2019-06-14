AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of plumbers from around the country gathered Friday morning for a rally in Austin, Texas.

The planned rally was held in spite of a major victory Thursday evening when Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order extending the life of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners, which regulates plumbers in Texas.

Following Thursday's announcement, plumbers said the rally would continue. Glen Kirkham of Plumbers Local Union #68 in Corpus Christi said they want to make sure lawmakers hear them loud and clear.

Volunteers arrived at the state capital around 7 a.m. Friday to set up, posting trash cans and water stations around the area. Thousands of plumbers showed up to the rally, including those from out of state who wanted to show support for Texas plumbers.

With a major victory achieved with Governor Abbott's executive order Thursday, the group focused their attention on making sure plumbers can keep their licenses for longer than 2021, and urging plumbers to no longer be complacent when it comes to the importance of their licenses.

Kirkham explained to 3News Thursday the importance of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners, which makes sure that plumbers have the proper licenses to perform the work they do.

"Making sure people get background checks, and not just anybody can walk into your home or business or public schools or anywhere else and do plumbing," Kirkham said. "It's about protecting the health of the public."

The governor said Friday's executive order will allow the board to continue to protect Texas citizens as plumbers continue to play an essential role in the recovery after Hurricane Harvey.