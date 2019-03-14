UVALDE, Texas — What was Matthew McConaughey up to when he was seven years old? "L-I-V-I-N," if this Throwback Thursday is any indication.

Before he was a movie star, young McConaughey was the star of two 1977 articles in the Uvalde Leader-News, which the paper shared again on Facebook today.

McConaughey, a Uvalde native, was featured in the paper for competing in the "Little Mister Texas Cowboy" in Bandera. The first article, published before the event, spotlights McConaughey's love of playing cowboys and his favorite animal - the "jaquar," as the then-second-grader spelled it.

McConaughey was selected first runner-up in the Little Mister Texas Cowboy contest, according to the second article shared by the Uvalde Leader-News. The paper says that McConaughey credited "the genuine leather vest that he wore" for his success.

Take a look at the Facebook post from the Uvalde Leader-News below: